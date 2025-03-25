Pier Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 441,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,000. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Anavex Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Anavex Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

