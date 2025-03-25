Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Trading Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 4,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 29,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Peninsula Energy Stock Up 9.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile
Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peninsula Energy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.