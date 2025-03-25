Pantheon Infrastructure (PINT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Pantheon Infrastructure (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of PINT stock opened at GBX 93.93 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.04. Pantheon Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 73.20 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.28). The company has a market capitalization of £443.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.10.
Target assets will have strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials, including companies and projects that can support the transition to a low-carbon economy, and the portfolio will span the digital infrastructure, power and utilities, transportation and logistics, renewables and social investments sub-sectors, with a focus on assets benefitting from secular tailwinds.
