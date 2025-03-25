Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXLCL opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031
