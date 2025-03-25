OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.25

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 18th.

OppFi Price Performance

OppFi stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $943.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OppFi

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 30,762 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $279,626.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,026.58. This trade represents a 25.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 79,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $728,227.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,908.81. This trade represents a 29.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,610. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPFI

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.