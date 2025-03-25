OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.25

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 18th.
OppFi stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $943.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $17.73.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
