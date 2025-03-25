Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Director Sells $675,500.00 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,944.72. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.37. 1,133,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

