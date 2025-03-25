Oil Stocks To Follow Now – March 22nd

ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Schlumberger, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, and Archer-Daniels-Midland are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, or distribution of oil and petroleum products. Investors in these stocks are essentially betting on the performance of the oil and gas sector, with returns often linked to fluctuations in global oil prices and market demand for energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.05. 55,090,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,545. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $103.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 41,069,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,745. The firm has a market cap of $500.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $113.58.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $164.37. 21,579,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.51. Chevron has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schlumberger (SLB)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $41.09. 73,470,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,711,113. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.60. 16,010,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.97 and its 200 day moving average is $169.72. The firm has a market cap of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $827.92. 2,904,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $971.31 and its 200 day moving average is $983.30. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

ADM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,983,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

