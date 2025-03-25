Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.21.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NPI. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently -219.84%.
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
