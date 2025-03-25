Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Northern Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $79.32 and a 1 year high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.85.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. This trade represents a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

