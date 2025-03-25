North American Income Trust (NAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 24th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 155.6% increase from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
North American Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 332 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. North American Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 276 ($3.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 352 ($4.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £407.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 329.36.
Insider Activity at North American Income Trust
In other North American Income Trust news, insider Charles Park purchased 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £326,800 ($422,276.78). 8.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About North American Income Trust
Leading US companies picked for their higher income potential
Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.