Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.63.
NXR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.
