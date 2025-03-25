NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.05% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $992.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

