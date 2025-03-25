Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Neurogene Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NGNE stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Insider Transactions at Neurogene

In other news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of Neurogene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurogene

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

