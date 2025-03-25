Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1049 per share on Thursday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Neste Oyj Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.