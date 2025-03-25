Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Announces Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.
Nephros Price Performance
Shares of NEPH stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Nephros has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.19.
Nephros Company Profile
