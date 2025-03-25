Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Announces Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.

Nephros Price Performance

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Nephros has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.