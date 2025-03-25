Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – March 24th

OSI Systems, NVE, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Clene, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, or manufacture products using technologies at the nanoscale level—typically measured in billionths of a meter. These companies apply advanced nanoscience techniques across various industries, such as medicine, electronics, and materials science, to innovate and create groundbreaking products that can potentially disrupt traditional markets and drive significant economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.92. 93,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,683. NVE has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $90.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $322.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

NASDAQ:VRPX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 230,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. Clene has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 153,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Recommended Stories