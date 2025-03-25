Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MURA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Mural Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Mural Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MURA stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,436. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.66. Mural Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.57) EPS. Analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Mural Oncology in the third quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mural Oncology by 124.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

