Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.