Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 305,758 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 305,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 10.5% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

