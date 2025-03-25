Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Holdings Boosted by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 172.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.10% of Moelis & Company worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,798. The trade was a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,762. This trade represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.