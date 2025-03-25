Modern Wealth Management LLC Takes $22.42 Million Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 620,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,420,000. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned 9.57% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

SNSR stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $226.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $38.54.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

