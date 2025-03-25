Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 648,925 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 909.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648,925 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $32,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,756,000 after buying an additional 6,586,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,980 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $183,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after buying an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

