Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $75.50 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 326.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134,954 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.7% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $75,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 164.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

