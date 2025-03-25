Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 190.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,333,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,860,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.