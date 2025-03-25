Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $10.43 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,244 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

