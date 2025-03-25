Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 114,295 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 312.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,295 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 558,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,231,000 after acquiring an additional 499,269 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 230,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after buying an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.07 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

