Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases 8,086 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Kellanova by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after buying an additional 1,033,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 612,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $9,313,306.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,649,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,233,554.56. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,290,845. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

