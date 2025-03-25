Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 191.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

