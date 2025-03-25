Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

NYSE SYF opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

