Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,952,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,453,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 699,177 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17,270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,794,000 after buying an additional 4,691,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,863,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,350,000 after buying an additional 87,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,691,000 after buying an additional 46,609 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.9 %

WEC opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.63. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.47 and a 1-year high of $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

