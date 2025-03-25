Millstone Evans Group LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Revvity by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Revvity by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 5.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.48. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

