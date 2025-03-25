Millstone Evans Group LLC Purchases New Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 72.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

