Millstone Evans Group LLC Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,362,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after acquiring an additional 245,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 98,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. Analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2376 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 527.78%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.