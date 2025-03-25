Millstone Evans Group LLC Invests $33,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01.
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
