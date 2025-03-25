Millstone Evans Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

