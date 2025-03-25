MicroVision (MVIS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVISGet Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MicroVision Price Performance

Shares of MVIS opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $354.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.63. MicroVision has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital began coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MVIS

MicroVision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.