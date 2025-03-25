MicroVision (MVIS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MicroVision Price Performance
Shares of MVIS opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $354.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.63. MicroVision has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MVIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital began coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
