MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.01, but opened at $55.92. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 249,759 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.