Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens Sells 21,000 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,887.67. This represents a 32.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 2.6 %

MLAB opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

