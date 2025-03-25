Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 100.0% increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Melrose Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

MRO opened at GBX 527.60 ($6.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 588.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 533.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 413.58 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 682.60 ($8.82). The stock has a market cap of £6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Melrose Industries will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.98) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

In related news, insider Matthew Gregory acquired 36,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £194,668.32 ($251,541.96). 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

