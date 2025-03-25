Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,476 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 81,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

