Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medican Enterprises shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 34,054,597 shares traded.
Medican Enterprises Stock Up 9,900.0 %
About Medican Enterprises
Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.
