McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to +2% yr/yr to ~$6.72-6.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.82 billion.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $86.24.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.