McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.030-3.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.03-3.08 EPS.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of MKC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $80.58. 2,970,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,128. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. This trade represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

