Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.49 and traded as low as C$4.55. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 21,565 shares traded.

Maxim Power Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.94.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

