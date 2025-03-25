Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 271 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $172.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.18.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

