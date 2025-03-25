Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 254 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,661.60. This represents a 29.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,866.92. This trade represents a 10.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $175.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.41. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.75 and a 12-month high of $206.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

