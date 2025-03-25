Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 248 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $182.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

