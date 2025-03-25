Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 219 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in F5 were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,132.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 345 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $274.31 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.24 and a 200 day moving average of $253.12.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

