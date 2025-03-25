Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $718,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,643.2% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 184,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 180,714 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

