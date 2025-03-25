Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 31,842 Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CURB shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

CURB opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

